Karyopharm Announces XPOVIO® (Selinexor) Clinical Data to be Presented at the American Society of Hematology 2020 Annual Meeting

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that twenty-one abstracts have been selected for virtual presentation, including two oral presentations, at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2020 Annual Meeting taking place December 5-8, 2020. Key abstracts to be presented at the meeting will feature clinical data for XPOVIO® (selinexor), the Company's first in class, oral SINE compound, including: (i) updated data from the Pomalyst® (pomalidomide), Kyprolis® (carfilzomib) and Revlimid® (lenalidomide) arms of the Phase 1b/2 STOMP study evaluating XPOVIO in combination with backbone therapies in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; (ii) several new subgroup analyses from the pivotal Phase 3 BOSTON study evaluating once weekly XPOVIO in combination with once weekly Velcade® (bortezomib) and low-dose dexamethasone against standard twice weekly Velcade in adult patients with multiple myeloma who had received one to three prior lines of therapy; and (iii) new subgroup analyses from the Phase 2b SADAL study evaluating XPOVIO in relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

"Our tradition of having a strong presence at the ASH annual meeting continues this year and we are excited to share important clinical data from a variety of our XPOVIO clinical studies," said Sharon Shacham, PhD, MBA, Founder, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Karyopharm. "In total, twenty-one abstracts have been selected, including an oral presentation highlighting the all-oral regimen of XPOVIO and Pomalyst® from the ongoing STOMP study. Additionally, updated data from two other arms of the STOMP study will also be presented, including the arm investigating XPOVIO and Kyprolis® as well as the arm investigating XPOVIO and Revlimid®. In all three arms, the response rates and safety profile continue to be encouraging. In addition, we look forward to several poster presentations describing a variety of subanalyses from the Phase 3 BOSTON study in important subgroups such as older, frail patients, patients previously treated with proteasome inhibitors, and patients with high risk cytogenetics, among others."

Karyopharm plans to host a virtual investor and analyst event to discuss the Company's pipeline of clinical programs and highlights from the ASH 2020 data presentations. Details for this event, including date, time, and log-in information will be announced in the coming weeks. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

Details for the ASH 2020 presentations are as follows:

XPOVIO (selinexor) – Company-Sponsored Studies – Oral Presentation – Multiple Myeloma

Title: Selinexor in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (SPd) for treatment of patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM).

Presenter: Christine Chen, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre

Abstract #: 726

Session: 653. Myeloma/Amyloidosis: Therapy, excluding Transplantation; Novel Approaches for Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma and Amyloidosis

Date and Time: Monday, December 7, 2020, 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Channel 10 (Virtual Meeting)

XPOVIO (selinexor) – Company-Sponsored Studies – Poster Presentations – Multiple Myeloma

Title: Selinexor in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone, all once weekly (SKd), for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma

Presenter: Cristina Gasparetto, Duke University Medical Center

Abstract #: 1366

Session: 653. Myeloma/Amyloidosis: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster I

Date and Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

Title: Selinexor, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (SRd) for patients with relapsed/refractory and newly diagnosed multiple myeloma

Presenter: Darrell White, Dalhousie University

Abstract #: 1393

Session: 653. Myeloma/Amyloidosis: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster I

Date and Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

Title: Effect of prior treatment with proteasome inhibitors on the efficacy and safety of once-weekly selinexor, bortezomib, and dexamethasone in comparison with twice weekly bortezomib and dexamethasone in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma: subgroup analysis from the BOSTON study

Presenter: Maria Mateos, University Hospital of Salamanca

Abstract #: 2297

Session: 653. Myeloma/Amyloidosis: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II

Date and Time: Sunday, December 6, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

Title: Impact of prior therapies on the safety and efficacy of once-weekly selinexor, bortezomib, and dexamethasone compared with twice-weekly bortezomib and dexamethasone in relapsed ore refractory multiple myeloma: results from the BOSTON study

Presenter: Maria Mateos, University Hospital of Salamanca

Abstract #: 3245

Session: 653. Myeloma/Amyloidosis: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III

Date and Time: Monday, December 7, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

Title: Once weekly selinexor, bortezomib, and dexamethasone versus twice weekly bortezomib and dexamethasone in relapsed ore refractory multiple myeloma: age and frailty subgroup analyses from the phase 3 BOSTON study

Presenter: Harold Auner, Imperial College London

Abstract #: 3215

Session: 653. Myeloma/Amyloidosis: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III

Date and Time: Monday, December 7, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

Title: Once weekly selinexor, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (SVd) versus twice weekly bortezomib and dexamethasone (Vd) in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma: high-risk cytogenetic risk planned subgroup analyses from the phase 3 BOSTON study

Presenter: Shambavi Richard, Mount Sanai Hospital

Abstract #: 1385

Session: 653. Myeloma/Amyloidosis: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster I

Date and Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

Title: Peripheral neuropathy symptoms, pain and functioning in relapsed or refractory MM patients treated with selinexor, bortezomib, and dexamethasone

Presenter: Larysa Sanchez, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Abstract #: 3489

Session: 906. Outcomes Research—Malignant Conditions (Myeloid Disease): Poster III

Date and Time: Monday, December 7, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

XPOVIO (selinexor) – Company-Sponsored – Poster Presentations – Lymphoma

Title: Effect of age on the efficacy and safety of single agent oral selinexor in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL): a post-hoc analysis from the SADAL pivotal study

Presenter: Marie Maerevoet, Institut Jules Bordet

Abstract #: 1201

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)—Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster I

Date and Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

Title: Selinexor efficacy and safety are independent of renal function in patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL): a post-hoc analysis from the pivotal phase 2b SADAL study

Presenter: Jason Westin, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Abstract #: 1384

Session: 653. Myeloma/Amyloidosis: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster I

Date and Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

Title: A six-protein activity signature defines favorable response to selinexor treatment for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL)

Presenter: Christopher Walker, Karyopharm Therapeutics

Abstract #: 2125

Session: 627. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)—Results from Retrospective/Observational Studies: Poster II

Date and Time: Sunday, December 6, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

XPOVIO (selinexor) – Investigator-Sponsored – Oral Presentations – Lymphoma

Title: Inhibiting the Nuclear Exporter XPO1 and the Antiapoptotic Factor BCL2 Is Synergistic in XPO1 Mutant and Wildtype Lymphoma

Presenter: Justin Taylor, University of Miami

Abstract #: 526

Session: 605. Molecular Pharmacology, Drug Resistance—Lymphoid and Other Diseases: Molecular pharmacology and drug resistance mechanisms in lymphoproliferative disorders

Date and Time: Monday, December 7, 2020 ; 7:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Location: Channel 8 (Virtual Meeting)

XPOVIO (selinexor) – Investigator-Sponsored – Poster Presentations – Lymphoma

Title: Selinexor in combination with R-CHOP for frontline treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma: results of a phase 1b study

Presenter: Erlene Seymour, Wayne State University

Abstract #: 2109

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)—Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster II

Date and Time: Sunday, December 6, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

Title: A Phase I Investigator Sponsored Trial of Selinexor (KPT-330) and Rituximab, Ifosfamide, Carboplatin and Etoposide in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Aggressive B-Cell Lymphomas

Presenter: Sarah Rutherford, Weill Cornell Medicine

Abstract #: 2104

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)—Results from Prospective Clinical Trials: Poster II

Date and Time: Sunday, December 6, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

Title: XPO1 Relieves MYC-Induced Replication Stress Limiting the Immunogenicity of DLBCL Cells

Presenter: Rossella Marullo, Weill Cornell Medicine

Abstract #: 2018

Session: 621. Lymphoma—Genetic/Epigenetic Biology: Poster II

Date and Time: Sunday, December 6, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

Title: The Expression of Chromosome Region Maintenance Protein 1 (CRM1) in Large Cell Lymphoma

Presenter: Jithma Abeykoon, Mayo Clinic

Abstract #: 2132

Session: 627. Aggressive Lymphoma (Diffuse Large B-Cell and Other Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphomas)—Results from Retrospective/Observational Studies: Poster II

Date and Time: Sunday, December 6, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

XPOVIO (selinexor) – Investigator-Sponsored – Poster Presentations – Leukemia

Title: Frontline selinexor and chemotherapy is highly active in older adults with AML

Presenter: Timothy Pardee, Wake Forest School of Medicine

Abstract #: 633

Session: 615. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Commercially Available Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Commercially Available Therapy, excluding Transplantation II

Date and Time: Monday, December 7, 2020, 11:45 a.m. ET

Location: Channel 12 (Virtual Meeting)

Title: Exportin-1 (XPO1) Inhibition Sequesters p53 from MDM2 and MDM4 and Is Highly Synergistic with MDM2 Inhibition in Inducing Apoptosis in Wild-Type p53 Acute Myeloid Leukemias

Presenter: Yuki Nishida, MD Anderson Cancer Center

Abstract #: 2775

Session: 603. Oncogenes and Tumor Suppressors: Poster III

Date and Time: Monday, December 7, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

XPOVIO (selinexor) – Investigator-Sponsored – Poster Presentations – Other

Title: CRISPR/Cas9 Chemogenetic Profiling Identifies Candidate Biomarker Genes That Modulate Sensitivity to Selinexor

Presenter: Bert Kwanten, KU Leuven

Abstract #: 965

Session: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance in Myeloid Diseases: Poster I

Date and Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

Title: Salicylates Potentiate and Broaden CRM1 Inhibitor Anti-Tumor Activity Via S-Phase Arrest and Impaired DNA-Damage Repair

Presenter: Jithma Abeykoon, Mayo Clinic

Abstract #: 171

Session: 625. Lymphoma: Pre-Clinical—Chemotherapy and Biologic Agents: Novel Approaches to Overcome Resistance

Date and Time: Saturday, December 5, 2020, 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Channel 7 (Virtual Meeting)

KPT-9274 – Investigator-Sponsored – Poster Presentations – Other

Title: Nicotinamide Phosphoribosyltransferase Inhibitors Induce Apoptosis of AML Stem Cells through Dysregulation of Lipid Metabolism

Presenter: Amit Subedi, Princess Margaret Cancer Center

Abstract #: 2777

Session: 604. Molecular Pharmacology and Drug Resistance in Myeloid Diseases: Poster III

Date and Time: Monday, December 7, 2020, 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Hall (Virtual Meeting)

About XPOVIO® (selinexor)

XPOVIO is a first-in-class, oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound. XPOVIO functions by selectively binding to and inhibiting the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1, also called CRM1). XPOVIO blocks the nuclear export of tumor suppressor, growth regulatory and anti-inflammatory proteins, leading to accumulation of these proteins in the nucleus and enhancing their anti-cancer activity in the cell. The forced nuclear retention of these proteins can counteract a multitude of the oncogenic pathways that, unchecked, allow cancer cells with severe DNA damage to continue to grow and divide in an unrestrained fashion. Karyopharm received accelerated U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of XPOVIO in July 2019 in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM) who have received at least four prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least two proteasome inhibitors, at least two immunomodulatory agents, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. Karyopharm has also submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) with a request for conditional approval of selinexor in this same RRMM indication. Karyopharm's supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) requesting an expansion of its current indication to include the treatment for patients with multiple myeloma after at least one prior line of therapy has been accepted for filing by the FDA. In June 2020, Karyopharm received accelerated FDA approval of XPOVIO for its second indication in adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma, after at least 2 lines of systemic therapy. Selinexor is also being evaluated in several other mid-and later-phase clinical trials across multiple cancer indications, including as a potential backbone therapy in combination with approved myeloma therapies (STOMP), in liposarcoma (SEAL) and in endometrial cancer (SIENDO), among others. Additional Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 studies are ongoing or currently planned, including multiple studies in combination with approved therapies in a variety of tumor types to further inform Karyopharm's clinical development priorities for selinexor. Additional clinical trial information for selinexor is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov.

For more information about Karyopharm's products or clinical trials, please contact the Medical Information department at:

Tel: +1 (888) 209-9326

Email: [email protected]

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm's Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1). Karyopharm's lead compound, XPOVIO® (selinexor), received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2019 in combination with dexamethasone as a treatment for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma. In June 2020, XPOVIO was approved by the FDA as a treatment for patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. A Marketing Authorization Application for selinexor for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma is also currently under review by the European Medicines Agency. In addition to single-agent and combination activity against a variety of human cancers, SINE compounds have also shown biological activity in models of neurodegeneration, inflammation, autoimmune disease, certain viruses and wound-healing. Karyopharm has several investigational programs in clinical or preclinical development. For more information, please visit www.karyopharm.com.

