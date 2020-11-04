  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Spire to Host Earnings Conference Call on Nov. 18

November 04, 2020 | About: NYSE:SR -0.16%

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2020

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, Nov. 18 to discuss our fiscal 2020 results. We will issue our earnings news release before the market opens that day, and it will be available on our website at Investors.SpireEnergy.com under the News tab.

Spire color logo

To access the call, please dial the applicable phone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time.

Date and Time:

Wednesday, Nov. 18


8:00 a.m. CT (9 a.m. ET)



Phone Numbers:

U.S. and Canada: 844-824-3832


International: 412-317-5142

The call will be webcast in a listen-only format for the media and public. The webcast can be accessed at Investors.SpireEnergy.com under the Events & presentations tab.

A replay of the call will be available from 9 a.m. CT (10 a.m. ET) on Nov. 18 until Dec. 18, 2020, by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or 412-317-0088 (international). The replay access code is 10148490. A replay of the webcast will be available on our website at Investors.SpireEnergy.com under the Events & presentations tab.

About Spire

At Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) we believe energy exists to help make people's lives better. It's a simple idea, but one that's at the heart of our company. Every day we serve 1.8 million homes and businesses making us the fifth largest publicly traded natural gas company in the country. We help families and business owners fuel their daily lives through our gas utilities serving Alabama, Mississippi and Missouri. Our natural gas-related businesses include Spire Marketing, Spire STL Pipeline and Spire Storage. We are committed to transforming our business through growing organically, investing in infrastructure, and advancing through innovation. Learn more at SpireEnergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Scott W. Dudley Jr.
[email protected]
314-342-0878

Media Contact:
Jessica B. Willingham
[email protected]
314-342-3300

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spire-to-host-earnings-conference-call-on-nov-18-301166513.html

SOURCE Spire Inc.


