Curis Announces Three Abstracts for CA-4948 Accepted for Presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that three abstracts for CA-4948, a small molecule IRAK4 inhibitor, have been accepted for oral and poster presentation at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition (ASH) which will be held virtually from December 5-8, 2020.

"We are pleased with the progress to date for our first-in-class IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948 and are on track to report data by year-end for both our Phase 1 study in patients with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and our Phase 1 study in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes," said James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis. "In addition to the data published in the abstracts this morning, we look forward to providing updated safety and efficacy data at ASH from both studies."

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Title: Safety, Pharmacokinetics and Activity of CA-4948, an IRAK4 Inhibitor, for Treatment of Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Hematologic Malignancies: Results from the Phase 1 Study

Grzegorz S. Nowakowski, MD, Session Name: 623. Mantle Cell and Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma - CAR-T and immunotherapy clinical studies

623. Mantle Cell and Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma - CAR-T and immunotherapy clinical studies Session Date & Time: Monday, December 7, 2020 , 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm ET

, – Presentation Time: 2:15 pm

Poster Presentation

Title: A Phase 1, Open Label Dose Escalation Trial Evaluating the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Clinical Activity of Orally Administered CA-4948 in Patients with Acute Myelogenous Leukemia or Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Guillermo Garcia-Manero, MD, S ession Name: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III

616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III Session Date & Time: Monday, December 7, 2020, 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

Poster Presentation

Title: A Multi-Center, Dose-Finding Study to Assess Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Preliminary Efficacy of a novel IRAK4 inhibitor CA-4948 in combination with ibrutinib, in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Hematologic Malignancies

Grzegorz S. Nowakowski, MD, Session Name: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma —Clinical Studies: Poster III

623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma —Clinical Studies: Poster III Session Date & Time: Monday, December 7, 2020, 10:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

Additional meeting information can be found on the ASH website at www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/. Each presentation will also be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.curis.com

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including, the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, CA-4948. CA-4948 is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and in a Phase 1 trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, which is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1a/1b trial in patients with solid tumors. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma. For more information, visit Curis' website at www.curis.com.

