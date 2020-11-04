The Board of Loomis proposes a dividend of SEK 5.50 per share for 2019

SOLNA, Sweden, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the uncertainty caused by the corona pandemic, in March, the Board of Directors of Loomis AB withdrew its original proposal on dividend ahead of the annual general meeting 2020 of SEK 11 per share. At the same time it was announced that a final decision on distribution of dividend was intended to take place on an extraordinary general meeting later during the year when the consequences of the corona pandemic have become more clear.

The Board has now reassessed the effects of the corona pandemic and the financial position of the company. The Board's overall determination as per today is that there is cause to continue to be restrictive due to the fact that the risk relating to the pandemic in the society remains and that the consequences thereof are still difficult to overview. To this background, the Board has today resolved to propose a dividend of SEK 5.50 per share for 2019 (corresponding to SEK 413.74 million in total) to be resolved upon by an extraordinary general meeting that is expected to be held on 10 December 2020.

Further information regarding the extraordinary general meeting will be provided within short in a separate notice convening the meeting. As a precautionary measure to decrease any risk of spreading the coronavirus, the Board has resolved that the extraordinary general meeting should be held without physical presence by inviting the shareholders to exercise their voting rights only by postal voting.

Loomis' interim report for January-September 2020 will be published on 5 November 2020, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

CONTACT:

Alf Göransson

Chairman of the Board

Contact: Carina Cederblad

+46 8 522 920 00

[email protected]

