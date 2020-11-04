Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 63 Cents

PR Newswire
RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 4, 2020
RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 63 cents per share of common stock.
Dividends are payable on Dec. 20, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business Dec. 4, 2020.
This is the 371st consecutive dividend that Dominion Energy or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company's last quarterly dividend was declared July 30, 2020.
