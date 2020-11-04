Neogen Corp (NEOG) Vice President & CFO Steven J. Quinlan Sold $526,652 of Shares

Vice President & CFO of Neogen Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Steven J. Quinlan (insider trades) sold 7,466 shares of NEOG on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $70.54 a share. The total sale was $526,652.

Neogen Corp, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets a line of products dedicated to food and animal safety. Neogen Corp has a market cap of $3.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $70.95 with a P/E ratio of 61.79 and P/S ratio of 8.83. Neogen Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Neogen Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Neogen Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Vice President Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of NEOG stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $70.62. The price of the stock has increased by 0.47% since.

Director James L Herbert sold 25,333 shares of NEOG stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $70.91. The price of the stock has increased by 0.06% since.

