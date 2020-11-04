  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (CSTR) CFO Denis J. Duncan Bought $150,014 of Shares

November 04, 2020 | About: CSTR -3.28%

CFO of Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Denis J. Duncan (insider trades) bought 13,650 shares of CSTR on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $10.99 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $150,014.

CapStar Financial Holdings Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates as a commercial bank providing products and services including, commercial and industrial loans, private banking and wealth management services. CapStar Financial Holdings Inc has a market cap of $239.690 million; its shares were traded at around $10.92 with a P/E ratio of 10.52 and P/S ratio of 1.97. The dividend yield of CapStar Financial Holdings Inc stocks is 1.82%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with CapStar Financial Holdings Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 13,650 shares of CSTR stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $10.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.64% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Credit Officer Christopher G Tietz bought 1,000 shares of CSTR stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $10.65. The price of the stock has increased by 2.54% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CSTR, click here

.

