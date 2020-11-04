Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) President & CEO Emil D Kakkis Sold $2.9 million of Shares

President & CEO of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Emil D Kakkis (insider trades) sold 30,000 shares of RARE on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $96.82 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for treatment of rare & ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on debilitating genetic diseases. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a market cap of $7.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $113.53 with and P/S ratio of 31.59.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Emil D Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of RARE stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $96.82. The price of the stock has increased by 17.26% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and General Counsel Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of RARE stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $100.12. The price of the stock has increased by 13.39% since.

EVP and General Counsel Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 97 shares of RARE stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $100. The price of the stock has increased by 13.53% since.

EVP and Chief Medical Officer Camille L Bedrosian sold 262 shares of RARE stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $88. The price of the stock has increased by 29.01% since.

EVP and General Counsel Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 325 shares of RARE stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $88. The price of the stock has increased by 29.01% since.

CBO & EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 262 shares of RARE stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $87.98. The price of the stock has increased by 29.04% since.

