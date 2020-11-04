Brasada Capital Management, Lp Buys Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Danaher Corp, Williams Inc, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Apple Inc, Idacorp Inc

Investment company Brasada Capital Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Danaher Corp, Williams Inc, Chart Industries Inc, CDW Corp, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Apple Inc, Idacorp Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Quantum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brasada Capital Management, Lp. As of 2020Q3, Brasada Capital Management, Lp owns 133 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GTLS, CDW, CMC, AEE, XEL, UPS, RCM, INVH, LII, AME, 15R, BSX, DOV, PPG, INOV, TJX, EA, ATSG, MUB, IPAY, CCL, RIO, AJRD, ISRG, AKAM, XOM, LIND,

GTLS, CDW, CMC, AEE, XEL, UPS, RCM, INVH, LII, AME, 15R, BSX, DOV, PPG, INOV, TJX, EA, ATSG, MUB, IPAY, CCL, RIO, AJRD, ISRG, AKAM, XOM, LIND, Added Positions: BSCK, DHR, WMB, SYY, MCO, MAR, BKI, HD, WEC, LLY, DIS, WCN, NEP, CCI, SRE, NEE, HEI.A, ETN, AQN, CMS, ROIC, HGV, VTEB, SUI, LAMR, COST, TDY, EBS, NSC, FB, FTAI, CHCT, EXR, BIPC, AEP, PLD, GLPI, TRWH, NOBL,

BSCK, DHR, WMB, SYY, MCO, MAR, BKI, HD, WEC, LLY, DIS, WCN, NEP, CCI, SRE, NEE, HEI.A, ETN, AQN, CMS, ROIC, HGV, VTEB, SUI, LAMR, COST, TDY, EBS, NSC, FB, FTAI, CHCT, EXR, BIPC, AEP, PLD, GLPI, TRWH, NOBL, Reduced Positions: BIL, AAPL, EPAM, IDA, TYL, IDXX, VRTX, AMAT, MCHP, BAC, PYPL, EVA, MSFT, OKE, COLD, REXR, GNRC, WDAY, AMZN, HLT, SPLK, EVBG, V, SCHD, UNH, POOL, RMD, QMCO, LYV, INTU, HON, PEAK, CHDN, CPK, GOLD, LMT, IBB, IVW, BLL,

For the details of BRASADA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brasada+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 54,249 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,005 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% Ansys Inc (ANSS) - 49,298 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Zoetis Inc (ZTS) - 86,846 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09% American Tower Corp (AMT) - 58,506 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $75.55, with an estimated average price of $64.74. The stock is now traded at around $85.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 30,936 shares as of .

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43. The stock is now traded at around $133.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,324 shares as of .

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $19.16 and $22.86, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $18.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 65,150 shares as of .

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.49 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $78.38. The stock is now traded at around $83.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,040 shares as of .

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.24 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $68.19. The stock is now traded at around $72.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,090 shares as of .

Brasada Capital Management, Lp initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $162.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 309.58%. The purchase prices were between $21.16 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $21.2. The stock is now traded at around $21.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 336,343 shares as of .

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 40.92%. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $240.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 49,539 shares as of .

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 205.20%. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 183,985 shares as of .

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 305.29%. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $58.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 32,423 shares as of .

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Moody's Corporation by 41.33%. The purchase prices were between $271.15 and $304.49, with an estimated average price of $285.28. The stock is now traded at around $285.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 17,433 shares as of .

Brasada Capital Management, Lp added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 403.50%. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,140 shares as of .

Brasada Capital Management, Lp reduced to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 95.38%. The sale prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.65%. Brasada Capital Management, Lp still held 4,969 shares as of .

Brasada Capital Management, Lp reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 22.71%. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $114.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Brasada Capital Management, Lp still held 46,165 shares as of .

Brasada Capital Management, Lp reduced to a holding in Idacorp Inc by 60.69%. The sale prices were between $79.51 and $94.78, with an estimated average price of $88.12. The stock is now traded at around $90.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Brasada Capital Management, Lp still held 4,870 shares as of .

Brasada Capital Management, Lp reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 31.03%. The sale prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $64.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Brasada Capital Management, Lp still held 10,000 shares as of .

Brasada Capital Management, Lp reduced to a holding in Quantum Corp by 23.44%. The sale prices were between $3.77 and $5.78, with an estimated average price of $4.86. The stock is now traded at around $4.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Brasada Capital Management, Lp still held 19,600 shares as of .