Clear Investment Research, Llc Buys ISHARES GOLD TRUST, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, INVESCO EXCH TRDII

November 04, 2020 | About: AMZN +6.32% ANGL +1.3% DGRO +0.37% HDV +0.19% VVI -2.24% IAU +0.06% FIXD +0.58% AMD +6.23% IBB +6.04% NKLA -2.02% MTUM +4.49%

Investment company Clear Investment Research, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES GOLD TRUST, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Amazon.com Inc, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, PIMCO ETF TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clear Investment Research, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Clear Investment Research, Llc owns 113 stocks with a total value of $46 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CLEAR INVESTMENT RESEARCH, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 64,561 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.23%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 25,395 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.71%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 13,047 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.8%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 44,371 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.21%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 48,190 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
New Purchase: ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU)

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,128 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.84 and $55.79, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $55.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,572 shares as of .

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 400 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $140.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 165 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nikola Corp (NKLA)

Clear Investment Research, Llc initiated holding in Nikola Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.88 and $65.9, with an estimated average price of $39.03. The stock is now traded at around $18.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.82%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3241.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 69 shares as of .

Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 39200.00%. The purchase prices were between $28.25 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $29.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,358 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (DGRO)

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 41.15%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $41.67, with an estimated average price of $39.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,523 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (HDV)

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 44.08%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $85.33, with an estimated average price of $82.4. The stock is now traded at around $80.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 621 shares as of .

Added: Viad Corp (VVI)

Clear Investment Research, Llc added to a holding in Viad Corp by 26.19%. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $19.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 53 shares as of .

Sold Out: DBX ETF TRUST (HYLB)

Clear Investment Research, Llc sold out a holding in DBX ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2.

Sold Out: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (PXH)

Clear Investment Research, Llc sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $17.23 and $18.82, with an estimated average price of $18.33.

Reduced: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)

Clear Investment Research, Llc reduced to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 66.97%. The sale prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8. The stock is now traded at around $151.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.69%. Clear Investment Research, Llc still held 1,130 shares as of .



