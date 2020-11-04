USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Match Group Inc, WISDOMTREE TRUST

Investment company USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells ISHARES TRUST, Match Group Inc, WISDOMTREE TRUST, IAC/InterActiveCorp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC owns 60 stocks with a total value of $615 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Added Positions: QQQ, IEF, GLD, FIXD, SPY, QUAL, IWR, IGIB, TRV, BRK.B, BND, IQLT, MTUM, GLDM, AOK, JPST, PXH, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: SCHG, XLU, LMBS, VZ, SHY, DBEM, EDV, SHV, T, VIS, TLT, MGK, ITA, XEL, IWM, IWF, SHM, EFA, AMZN, XLK, ALE, DBEF,
- Sold Out: STIP, MTCH, EZM, IAC,
- AT&T Inc (T) - 15,508 shares, 71.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.23%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHO) - 283,791 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
- SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG) - 117,488 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- ISHARES INC (ACWV) - 131,202 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 206,774 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $121.01 and $122.89, with an estimated average price of $121.81. The stock is now traded at around $120.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,401 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWR)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 28.66%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $59.96, with an estimated average price of $56.73. The stock is now traded at around $60.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,499 shares as of .Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $206.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,478 shares as of .Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (STIP)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $102.35 and $104.25, with an estimated average price of $103.45.Sold Out: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79.Sold Out: WISDOMTREE TRUST (EZM)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $31.11 and $36.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
USAdvisors Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5.
