Slow Capital, Inc. Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Slow Capital, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock, sells ISHARES TRUST, Tesla Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Oracle Corp, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Slow Capital, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Slow Capital, Inc. owns 281 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHB, SCHG, MDYG, ONEQ, VEEV, IGM, TSM, MA, TTD, DLR, GILD, WSO, LDUR, SGOL, VOO, CHTR, VTIP, AMAT, MKC, PFG, XEL, CARR, OTIS, SCHO, VIG, EGHT, ABMD, AZN, CSX, SCHW, GS, HSY, INTU, STM, LUV, SYK, WM, ZG, VRNS, BABA, BE, WORK, IWB, IWF, QQQ, SCHM, DDD, ABB, AMD, MO, AXP, AIG, BA, CP, STZ, ERIC, XOM, FLS, GSK, INO, IONS, LH, LB, LMT, SPGI, NOK, NOC, PG, DGX, RSG, RDS.A, R, SIRI, SO, SYY, TER, TD, TM, TSCO, VOD, WYNN, IRBT, TMUS, DFS, PM, BUD, CDXS, AMRS, ZNGA, NWSA, ALLY, NLTX, CGC, ATRA, QRVO, KHC, CRON, TWST, FOXA, DOW, CRWD, BBIO, TXG, PTON, SDGR, DKNG, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, BND, DIA, EMLC, ESPO, FNDX, GUNR, IJH, IVW, SCHA, VB, VBR, VWO, XLF,

SCHB, SCHG, MDYG, ONEQ, VEEV, IGM, TSM, MA, TTD, DLR, GILD, WSO, LDUR, SGOL, VOO, CHTR, VTIP, AMAT, MKC, PFG, XEL, CARR, OTIS, SCHO, VIG, EGHT, ABMD, AZN, CSX, SCHW, GS, HSY, INTU, STM, LUV, SYK, WM, ZG, VRNS, BABA, BE, WORK, IWB, IWF, QQQ, SCHM, DDD, ABB, AMD, MO, AXP, AIG, BA, CP, STZ, ERIC, XOM, FLS, GSK, INO, IONS, LH, LB, LMT, SPGI, NOK, NOC, PG, DGX, RSG, RDS.A, R, SIRI, SO, SYY, TER, TD, TM, TSCO, VOD, WYNN, IRBT, TMUS, DFS, PM, BUD, CDXS, AMRS, ZNGA, NWSA, ALLY, NLTX, CGC, ATRA, QRVO, KHC, CRON, TWST, FOXA, DOW, CRWD, BBIO, TXG, PTON, SDGR, DKNG, ARKG, ARKK, ARKW, BND, DIA, EMLC, ESPO, FNDX, GUNR, IJH, IVW, SCHA, VB, VBR, VWO, XLF, Added Positions: BSV, IXP, SCHX, ROST, TIP, CMF, JNK, MU, HON, DGRW, JPST, AMT, SQ, CRSP, OLED, OKTA, PLAN, CREE, PFF, XLNX, EPZM, CERN, ALB, AKAM, PRLB, VRTX, CG, IXJ, EXI, VNQ, COST, DJP, RXI, VZ, BMRN, BIIB, AMGN, VNQI, WMT, MDB, KXI, IJK, WDAY, SPLK, VV, TMO, EL, EQIX, D, ITW, ILMN, CGNX, CCOI, JNJ, MCO, REGN, TJX, CME, UNP, UPS, ADBE, MMM, DIS, FSLR, BX, VMW, APTV, T, JXI, IBM, IRM, IJT, TTC, RTX, V,

BSV, IXP, SCHX, ROST, TIP, CMF, JNK, MU, HON, DGRW, JPST, AMT, SQ, CRSP, OLED, OKTA, PLAN, CREE, PFF, XLNX, EPZM, CERN, ALB, AKAM, PRLB, VRTX, CG, IXJ, EXI, VNQ, COST, DJP, RXI, VZ, BMRN, BIIB, AMGN, VNQI, WMT, MDB, KXI, IJK, WDAY, SPLK, VV, TMO, EL, EQIX, D, ITW, ILMN, CGNX, CCOI, JNJ, MCO, REGN, TJX, CME, UNP, UPS, ADBE, MMM, DIS, FSLR, BX, VMW, APTV, T, JXI, IBM, IRM, IJT, TTC, RTX, V, Reduced Positions: SUB, TSLA, MUB, ORCL, AAPL, IEF, AMZN, NFLX, SHY, NVDA, PYPL, KO, ALGN, FB, ADSK, FDX, QTEC, CLX, JPM, SCHP, IEI, SPOT, CCI, GOOGL, ISRG, BLK, PODD, NTAP, HUBS, IXN, NKTR, MTD, MINT, FTNT, IVV, PFE, DE, IAU, ACN, SCHR, VEU, ABBV, TROW, MCD, HD, NEE, EMR, ETN, BRK.B, ADI, CB, BSCK, PEP, PCY, CVS, VO,

SUB, TSLA, MUB, ORCL, AAPL, IEF, AMZN, NFLX, SHY, NVDA, PYPL, KO, ALGN, FB, ADSK, FDX, QTEC, CLX, JPM, SCHP, IEI, SPOT, CCI, GOOGL, ISRG, BLK, PODD, NTAP, HUBS, IXN, NKTR, MTD, MINT, FTNT, IVV, PFE, DE, IAU, ACN, SCHR, VEU, ABBV, TROW, MCD, HD, NEE, EMR, ETN, BRK.B, ADI, CB, BSCK, PEP, PCY, CVS, VO, Sold Out: IXG, CMI, BMO,

For the details of Slow Capital, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/slow+capital%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 145,576 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.88% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,144 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.86% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 33,012 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.67% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 17,861 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.2% ISHARES TRUST (MUB) - 69,980 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.02%

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $73.86 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $78.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,621 shares as of .

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $102.83 and $123.12, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $119.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 11,451 shares as of .

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $53.09 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $57. The stock is now traded at around $61.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 22,406 shares as of .

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock. The purchase prices were between $395.7 and $470.14, with an estimated average price of $425.37. The stock is now traded at around $451.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,023 shares as of .

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $284.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 2,790 shares as of .

Slow Capital, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $282.88 and $337.65, with an estimated average price of $302.44. The stock is now traded at around $320.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,993 shares as of .

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 68.51%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 38,475 shares as of .

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 339.78%. The purchase prices were between $62.75 and $71.7, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $70.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 23,968 shares as of .

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 119.28%. The purchase prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68. The stock is now traded at around $82.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 27,028 shares as of .

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $92.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 47,325 shares as of .

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 129.69%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,013 shares as of .

Slow Capital, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 44.67%. The purchase prices were between $99.66 and $105.55, with an estimated average price of $103.64. The stock is now traded at around $106.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,569 shares as of .

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $51.7 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $54.47.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91.

Slow Capital, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of Montreal. The sale prices were between $52.13 and $63.75, with an estimated average price of $57.9.