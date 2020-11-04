Alleghany Corp Buys Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Barrick Gold Corp

Investment company Alleghany Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Franco-Nevada Corp, Barrick Gold Corp, Sherwin-Williams Co, Vulcan Materials Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alleghany Corp . As of 2020Q3, Alleghany Corp owns 28 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 1,182,000 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,290 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.2% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 5,005,000 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 174.25% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 2,189,000 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 648,085 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.16%

Alleghany Corp initiated holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $50.87. The stock is now traded at around $46.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.36%. The holding were 2,550,000 shares as of .

Alleghany Corp initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $576.04 and $717.6, with an estimated average price of $654.36. The stock is now traded at around $723.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 115,895 shares as of .

Alleghany Corp initiated holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The purchase prices were between $115.96 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $136.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 405,325 shares as of .

Alleghany Corp initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $237.3, with an estimated average price of $223.3. The stock is now traded at around $242.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 226,085 shares as of .

Alleghany Corp initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $311.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 85,832 shares as of .

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 127.31%. The purchase prices were between $135.81 and $163.4, with an estimated average price of $148.35. The stock is now traded at around $139.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 1,182,000 shares as of .

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 174.25%. The purchase prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $27.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.55%. The holding were 5,005,000 shares as of .

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in CSX Corp by 396.91%. The purchase prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95. The stock is now traded at around $84.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 829,080 shares as of .

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 117.00%. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $136.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 539,330 shares as of .

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 32.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 2,189,000 shares as of .

Alleghany Corp added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 39.50%. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $289.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 271,615 shares as of .