Winch Advisory Services, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, The Trade Desk Inc

Appleton, WI, based Investment company Winch Advisory Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES GOLD TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Annaly Capital Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winch Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Winch Advisory Services, LLC owns 402 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BND, SPLG, BIV, CRWD, SOUHY, PSTI, SQ, SONO, FVRR, NET, VRM, AOM, IJS, SCHD, SCHM, SMH, SPMD, OXY, BHP, CAT, EMR, EPD, EXC, GIS, MGIC, NG, IVZ, PAA, RGLD, WAB, FEN, MAIN, ACB, LRN,

SPTM, SHY, GBIL, AMZN, GOOG, FB, BRK.B, BABA, FSLY, OKTA, NOC, TTD, XOM, SPSB, SPY, VYM, NLY, PAYC, TWLO, WIX, EVBG, NOW, IWM, MDB, EEM, IEO, DG, IYR, MDY, SPEM, VGK, VHT, VXUS, XME, SJM, ATVI, AZN, BP, BAC, BA, CVX, EOG, EMN, GE, GSK, GS, WELL, ILMN, LYB, TJX, UAL, X, VLO, VOD, DK, FAX, JE, BCML, SEIID, OPI, T, CVE, Sold Out: VOO, ELR, COUP, VTV, EMM, QDEL, AYX, ISRG, NAT, VCR, VBK, PKW, NUS, DOG, SWAV, CHX, UNP, BL, STZ, ACB, TWTR, BUD, AGNC, VMW, BX, MVO,

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 375,736 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.06% SPDR SERIES TRUST (BIL) - 211,071 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,463 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM) - 439,989 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,121 shares, 7.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,074 shares as of .

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $40.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,027 shares as of .

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $92.59 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $93.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 534 shares as of .

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $136.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 176 shares as of .

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4. The stock is now traded at around $155.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of .

Winch Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in K12 Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.34 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $38.49. The stock is now traded at around $25.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 168 shares as of .

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 48.06%. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 375,736 shares as of .

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 61.25%. The purchase prices were between $91.52 and $91.54, with an estimated average price of $91.53. The stock is now traded at around $91.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 211,071 shares as of .

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.87%. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 85,497 shares as of .

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 18588.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 37,377 shares as of .

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 38.76%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $178.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,604 shares as of .

Winch Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 47.23%. The purchase prices were between $30.15 and $31.13, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 23,700 shares as of .

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Quidel Corp. The sale prices were between $151.99 and $301.96, with an estimated average price of $222.17.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Winch Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76.