First Business Financial Services, Inc. Buys NVIDIA Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Progressive Corp, McDonald's Corp

November 04, 2020 | About: NVDA +5.95% PNC -5.47%

Madison, WI, based Investment company First Business Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells Progressive Corp, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Business Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, First Business Financial Services, Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $599 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+business+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 834,712 shares, 23.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 464,158 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 758,862 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 712,199 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 629,389 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $551.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 383 shares as of .

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55. The stock is now traded at around $112.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,868 shares as of .



