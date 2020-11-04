First Business Financial Services, Inc. Buys NVIDIA Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Progressive Corp, McDonald's Corp

Madison, WI, based Investment company First Business Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys NVIDIA Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, sells Progressive Corp, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Business Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, First Business Financial Services, Inc. owns 123 stocks with a total value of $599 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NVDA, PNC,

NVDA, PNC, Added Positions: AGG, USMV, IEFA, EFAV, IJR, MTUM, SPY, IWD, IJH, FBIZ, MUB, MGEE, MRK, VOD, TMUS, CNP, XLK, XLE, TDG, SBUX, KLAC, JPM, INTC, EXAS, EA,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 834,712 shares, 23.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.99% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 464,158 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 758,862 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 712,199 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 629,389 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $551.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 383 shares as of .

First Business Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55. The stock is now traded at around $112.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,868 shares as of .