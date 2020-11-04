Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Oracle Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Accenture PLC, General Dynamics Corp

Investment company Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, CVS Health Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Accenture PLC, General Dynamics Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC owns 126 stocks with a total value of $234 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NOC, XLV, TSLA, XLK, XSD, FDX, NKE, TGT, PFE, VONG, FDN, CHTR, CAT, PAYX, SPGI, INTU, DUK,

NOC, XLV, TSLA, XLK, XSD, FDX, NKE, TGT, PFE, VONG, FDN, CHTR, CAT, PAYX, SPGI, INTU, DUK, Added Positions: ORCL, UNH, CVS, IAU, AGG, IWF, AMZN, MSFT, BIV, MMM, BRK.B, MDT, MRK, HD, KO, AMGN, SBUX, LLY, HON, JNJ, LMT, TMO, UNP, GOOG, FB, MCD, ITW, GOOGL, DE, COST, ADP, APD, NVDA, NFLX, PYPL, CRM, TXN, ADBE, VOO, ABBV, IVV, ZM, AVGO, V, UPS, PEP, LOW, CCI, AMT, ABT, DIS, NEE, BMY, MO, VBR,

ORCL, UNH, CVS, IAU, AGG, IWF, AMZN, MSFT, BIV, MMM, BRK.B, MDT, MRK, HD, KO, AMGN, SBUX, LLY, HON, JNJ, LMT, TMO, UNP, GOOG, FB, MCD, ITW, GOOGL, DE, COST, ADP, APD, NVDA, NFLX, PYPL, CRM, TXN, ADBE, VOO, ABBV, IVV, ZM, AVGO, V, UPS, PEP, LOW, CCI, AMT, ABT, DIS, NEE, BMY, MO, VBR, Reduced Positions: SDY, ACN, SO, KMPR, SPY, VZ, MBB, INTC, JPM, XOM, CVX, IBM, T, WMT, BSV, EFA, LQD, VBK, RWO, XLY, VGT, BLK, DHR, IBB, F,

SDY, ACN, SO, KMPR, SPY, VZ, MBB, INTC, JPM, XOM, CVX, IBM, T, WMT, BSV, EFA, LQD, VBK, RWO, XLY, VGT, BLK, DHR, IBB, F, Sold Out: GD, RTX, GS, BAC, BA, ALL, D, PCY, GE,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 147,621 shares, 10.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 252,953 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 119,652 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 53,249 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,844 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.89%

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The purchase prices were between $285.95 and $348.99, with an estimated average price of $325.99. The stock is now traded at around $315.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,386 shares as of .

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $420.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 960 shares as of .

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $109.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,028 shares as of .

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $117.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,765 shares as of .

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $110.01 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $121.68. The stock is now traded at around $138.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,187 shares as of .

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $269.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 971 shares as of .

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 452.46%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 24,474 shares as of .

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 370.40%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $354.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,657 shares as of .

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 501.77%. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $60.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 20,105 shares as of .

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $186.12 and $216.9, with an estimated average price of $203.48.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31.