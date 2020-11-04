Moseley Investment Management Inc Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Square Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, CME Group Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company Moseley Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Square Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Adobe Inc, sells PROSHARES TRUST, CME Group Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Exxon Mobil Corp, Booking Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moseley Investment Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Moseley Investment Management Inc owns 134 stocks with a total value of $137 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 113,645 shares, 14.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,524 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.84% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,172 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,095 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.65% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 15,336 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $171.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,331 shares as of .

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $136.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,189 shares as of .

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 18,673 shares as of .

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $487.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,066 shares as of .

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $43.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,804 shares as of .

Moseley Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $176.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,559 shares as of .

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 60.95%. The purchase prices were between $92.59 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $93.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 24,956 shares as of .

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 86.50%. The purchase prices were between $110.72 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $113.34. The stock is now traded at around $112.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,349 shares as of .

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL by 76.33%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 20,218 shares as of .

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 148.16%. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $198.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,581 shares as of .

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 49.36%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,446 shares as of .

Moseley Investment Management Inc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 110.51%. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $311.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,943 shares as of .

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.14 and $174.53, with an estimated average price of $126.01.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $1638.47 and $1948.73, with an estimated average price of $1757.32.

Moseley Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.