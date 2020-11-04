Wisconsin Capital Management Llc Buys American Express Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, FLIR Systems Inc, Enbridge Inc

Madison, WI, based Investment company Wisconsin Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys American Express Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Domo Inc, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, FLIR Systems Inc, Enbridge Inc, Ardelyx Inc, Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wisconsin Capital Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Wisconsin Capital Management Llc owns 49 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AXP, ISRG, AMD, DOMO, ABT, PFE, TMO, ISHG,

AXP, ISRG, AMD, DOMO, ABT, PFE, TMO, ISHG, Added Positions: MELI, CPRT, ANSS, BSTC, FLT, COUP, DFS, GH, PEP, SYK,

MELI, CPRT, ANSS, BSTC, FLT, COUP, DFS, GH, PEP, SYK, Reduced Positions: RTX, MA, ENB, NVDA, V, AMZN, WEX, MDT, BABA, AAPL, MSFT, EXAS, ADBE, TYL, PYPL, GOOGL, ADSK, GOOG, STZ, CRM, SPTS, NPK,

RTX, MA, ENB, NVDA, V, AMZN, WEX, MDT, BABA, AAPL, MSFT, EXAS, ADBE, TYL, PYPL, GOOGL, ADSK, GOOG, STZ, CRM, SPTS, NPK, Sold Out: FLIR, ARDX,

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 21,563 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,061 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43% Visa Inc (V) - 54,067 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,110 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,320 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.41%

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 47,940 shares as of .

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $709.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 6,441 shares as of .

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 23,000 shares as of .

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Domo Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $44.67, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of .

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $510.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 492 shares as of .

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,050 shares as of .

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 72.91%. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1315.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 5,170 shares as of .

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Copart Inc by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $81.5 and $106.16, with an estimated average price of $96.79. The stock is now traded at around $121.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 46,355 shares as of .

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $293.51 and $350.59, with an estimated average price of $313.12. The stock is now traded at around $329.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 13,387 shares as of .

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp by 79.35%. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $67.9, with an estimated average price of $61.68. The stock is now traded at around $88.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 36,051 shares as of .

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 49.47%. The purchase prices were between $80.32 and $111.8, with an estimated average price of $91.35. The stock is now traded at around $113.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 14,200 shares as of .

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $33.55 and $42.83, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Ardelyx Inc. The sale prices were between $5.25 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $6.02.