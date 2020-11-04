Friedenthal Financial Buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, FIRST TRUST EXCH, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Voorhees, NJ, based Investment company Friedenthal Financial (Current Portfolio) buys iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, FIRST TRUST EXCH, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, KRANESHARES TR, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Friedenthal Financial. As of 2020Q3, Friedenthal Financial owns 36 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SOXX, FDN, KWEB, IGV, SRLN, VCIT, BIV, SLV, VOT, IBB,

SOXX, FDN, KWEB, IGV, SRLN, VCIT, BIV, SLV, VOT, IBB, Added Positions: XLK, ITOT, IAGG, MBB, SCHO, AGG, SCHP, BND,

XLK, ITOT, IAGG, MBB, SCHO, AGG, SCHP, BND, Reduced Positions: SPTL, IEF, SCHZ, USMV, SCHA, BNDX, EFAV, SCHH, RYT, SPY, IWF, PCY, MLPA, PHB, EEMV, ACWI, VEU,

SPTL, IEF, SCHZ, USMV, SCHA, BNDX, EFAV, SCHH, RYT, SPY, IWF, PCY, MLPA, PHB, EEMV, ACWI, VEU, Sold Out: IEI, CWB, XLY, TLT, VGSH, PGX, BSJL,

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ) - 190,930 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.85% ISHARES TRUST (ITB) - 101,054 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% ISHARES INC (EEMV) - 98,677 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 44,760 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1243.74% iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 15,892 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. New Position

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $267.4 and $322.4, with an estimated average price of $292.97. The stock is now traded at around $323.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.62%. The holding were 15,892 shares as of .

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH. The purchase prices were between $174.48 and $206.48, with an estimated average price of $184.54. The stock is now traded at around $198.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 25,649 shares as of .

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in KRANESHARES TR. The purchase prices were between $62.24 and $72.85, with an estimated average price of $67.85. The stock is now traded at around $76.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 70,623 shares as of .

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33. The stock is now traded at around $323.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 15,422 shares as of .

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.15, with an estimated average price of $44.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.47%. The holding were 104,808 shares as of .

Friedenthal Financial initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.43%. The holding were 48,500 shares as of .

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 1243.74%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $117.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.61%. The holding were 44,760 shares as of .

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 160.95%. The purchase prices were between $69.5 and $80.11, with an estimated average price of $74.32. The stock is now traded at around $77.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 60,433 shares as of .

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in iShares MBS ETF by 60.54%. The purchase prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 10,207 shares as of .

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 26.14%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 21,136 shares as of .

Friedenthal Financial added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,992 shares as of .

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.12 and $133.9, with an estimated average price of $133.43.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $71.27, with an estimated average price of $66.16.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13.

Friedenthal Financial sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $14.18 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.66.