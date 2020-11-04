  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS

November 04, 2020 | About: VCSH +0.21%

Investment company Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC owns 22 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bishop+%26+co+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 314,002 shares, 19.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWP) - 105,465 shares, 11.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  3. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 74,172 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.74%
  4. ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 274,971 shares, 10.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IWS) - 195,796 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 7,837 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Bishop & Co Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

