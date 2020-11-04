  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. Buys Dollar Tree Inc, Fiserv Inc, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Vicor Corp

November 04, 2020 | About: JACK +0.46% PAE -4.97% TMHC +8.08% VVV -0.14% TWTR +2.47% MX +0.78% DLTR +1.7% FISV +2.26% MTSI +2.67% FREE -0.72% ABT +1.8%

New York, NY, based Investment company Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Dollar Tree Inc, Fiserv Inc, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc, Whole Earth Brands Inc, Jack In The Box Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Vicor Corp, Hilton Grand Vacations Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $485 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,100,000 shares, 76.01% of the total portfolio.
  2. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) - 485,000 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio.
  3. Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) - 434,100 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio.
  4. Twitter Inc (TWTR) - 160,000 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.08%
  5. Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) - 85,000 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 112.50%
New Purchase: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04. The stock is now traded at around $95.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57. The stock is now traded at around $101.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $36.26. The stock is now traded at around $40.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Whole Earth Brands Inc (FREE)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Whole Earth Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.94 and $9.01, with an estimated average price of $7.87. The stock is now traded at around $8.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 525,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $111.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Globus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $57.82, with an estimated average price of $51.6. The stock is now traded at around $55.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Added: Jack In The Box Inc (JACK)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Jack In The Box Inc by 112.50%. The purchase prices were between $71.99 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $80.4. The stock is now traded at around $82.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of .

Added: PAE Inc (PAE)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in PAE Inc by 85.30%. The purchase prices were between $7.88 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $8.93. The stock is now traded at around $8.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 580,000 shares as of .

Added: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.62 and $25.99, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of .

Added: Valvoline Inc (VVV)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Valvoline Inc by 33.14%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.63. The stock is now traded at around $21.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 301,300 shares as of .

Added: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Twitter Inc by 23.08%. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of .

Added: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp (MX)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp by 45.45%. The purchase prices were between $10.07 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $11.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17.



