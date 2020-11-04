Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC Buys Templeton Dragon Fund Inc, Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit, CHINA FUND INC, Sells Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

Investment company Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Templeton Dragon Fund Inc, Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit, CHINA FUND INC, Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc, Central Securities Corp, sells Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MSD, EVG, MYJ, JGH, GHY, SWAV, PG, VMM, AMRK, SCZ, VTN, SBI, ORTX, CIK, SIEN,
- Added Positions: TDF, IGD, CHN, CAF, CET, IGA, AEF, NBW, ASND, WIW, BFZ, KSM, SOLY, LRCX, VPV, WVE, NUM,
- Reduced Positions: FAX, VTA, TEI, JSD, ARDC, BGB, HFRO, AIF, NUO, NXJ, IIF, EDD, VVR, GIM, JQC, AFT, EMD, ASA, JFR, BGX, BIF, GAM, NJV, EMF, GDL, DNI, NHF, RMRM, SWZ, TWN, IRR, DHY, GGZ, SMM, NKG, INTC, NBO, JOF, HQH, BCX, CEE, VSTM, IRL, GRX, IDE, JEQ, MFD, LPTH, NKE, IFN, FIF, GRF, AMZN, GLO, FRA, GD,
- Sold Out: PCEF, JRO, PEO, RA, HYB, FCT, EVF, RNP, VCV, RQI, NAZ, FEO, GF, CVX, HYD, KF, JRS, RYTM, NCB, EEA, NMY, MXF, AWP,
For the details of Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deschutes+portfolio+strategy%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF) - 559,149 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.47%
- Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (ADX) - 653,830 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio.
- Highland Income Fund (HFRO) - 1,144,100 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.5%
- Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD) - 1,609,100 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.94%
- Central Securities Corp (CET) - 297,040 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.10%
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Morgan Stanley Emerg Mkts Debt Fd Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.39 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $8.64. The stock is now traded at around $8.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 76,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.11 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $11.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 49,517 shares as of .New Purchase: Blackrock Muniyield New Jersey Fund Inc (MYJ)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield New Jersey Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.63 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $14.1. The stock is now traded at around $13.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 37,900 shares as of .New Purchase: Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $14.55, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $13.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 38,103 shares as of .New Purchase: PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.88 and $13.73, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 28,584 shares as of .New Purchase: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC initiated holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.79 and $75.8, with an estimated average price of $56.64. The stock is now traded at around $71.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,035 shares as of .Added: Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc by 427.10%. The purchase prices were between $20.47 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $22.55. The stock is now traded at around $24.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 133,229 shares as of .Added: Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit (IGD)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit by 124.48%. The purchase prices were between $4.8 and $5.12, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $4.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 809,200 shares as of .Added: CHINA FUND INC (CHN)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in CHINA FUND INC by 171.01%. The purchase prices were between $22.7 and $26.42, with an estimated average price of $25.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 126,504 shares as of .Added: Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc (CAF)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund Inc by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $19.9 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.49. The stock is now traded at around $22.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 559,149 shares as of .Added: Central Securities Corp (CET)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in Central Securities Corp by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $28.21 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $29.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 297,040 shares as of .Added: Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC added to a holding in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 41.88%. The purchase prices were between $8.05 and $8.55, with an estimated average price of $8.29. The stock is now traded at around $8.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 464,610 shares as of .Sold Out: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (PCEF)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $19.95 and $21.13, with an estimated average price of $20.56.Sold Out: Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd (JRO)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opp Fd. The sale prices were between $7.74 and $8.4, with an estimated average price of $8.08.Sold Out: Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (PEO)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $9.72 and $12.23, with an estimated average price of $11.31.Sold Out: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $16.47 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $16.96.Sold Out: New America High Income Fund Inc (HYB)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in New America High Income Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $7.68 and $8.53, with an estimated average price of $8.19.Sold Out: First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (FCT)
Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II. The sale prices were between $10.67 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.99.
Here is the complete portfolio of Deschutes Portfolio Strategy, LLC.
