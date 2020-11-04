Costello Asset Management, INC Buys Alphabet Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Alphabet Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, BP PLC

Investment company Costello Asset Management, INC (Current Portfolio) buys Alphabet Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, FedEx Corp, Baxter International Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, BP PLC, Barrick Gold Corp, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Costello Asset Management, INC. As of 2020Q3, Costello Asset Management, INC owns 232 stocks with a total value of $114 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 46,968 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,524 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.77% Artesian Resources Corp (ARTNA) - 181,880 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 38,754 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.45% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,999 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1745.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 1,908 shares as of .

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $233.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 250 shares as of .

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22. The stock is now traded at around $289.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $128.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 196 shares as of .

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $59.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of .

Costello Asset Management, INC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45. The stock is now traded at around $69.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of .

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc by 109.01%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 81,285 shares as of .

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 356.46%. The purchase prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85. The stock is now traded at around $148.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,967 shares as of .

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 56.83%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $269.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 3,615 shares as of .

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 35.76%. The purchase prices were between $78.33 and $90.73, with an estimated average price of $84.14. The stock is now traded at around $75.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 8,220 shares as of .

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $42.94. The stock is now traded at around $41.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,311 shares as of .

Costello Asset Management, INC added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 64.47%. The purchase prices were between $126.75 and $149.59, with an estimated average price of $141.73. The stock is now traded at around $143.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,615 shares as of .

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Murphy Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $8.71 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $12.83.

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32.

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Zuora Inc. The sale prices were between $9.41 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $11.58.

Costello Asset Management, INC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.