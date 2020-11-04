Blue Edge Capital, LLC Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Blue Edge Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, ISHARES INC, sells ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Edge Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Blue Edge Capital, LLC owns 90 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ANGL, GDX, MCD, EEM,

ANGL, GDX, MCD, EEM, Added Positions: VTV, IEUR, VWO, IEMG, VIG, IEI, LQD, IJK, IJJ, PGX, ESGE, SPY, MBB, IJT, ESGD, IPAC, IJS, IAU, TOTL, VT,

VTV, IEUR, VWO, IEMG, VIG, IEI, LQD, IJK, IJJ, PGX, ESGE, SPY, MBB, IJT, ESGD, IPAC, IJS, IAU, TOTL, VT, Reduced Positions: VUG, MGK, STIP, IVW, VOO, VCSH, JPM, JNJ, MSFT, BRK.B, VGSH, TLH, GOOG, V, UNH, MCO, LMT, CVS, PG, HD, BABA, BAC, BLK, CAT, DE, D, GOOGL, INTC, ABBV, MA, SBUX, PM,

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 157,581 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 269,890 shares, 7.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.61% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 84,540 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.65% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 116,933 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.37% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 321,080 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.05%

Blue Edge Capital, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.25 and $30.48, with an estimated average price of $29.73. The stock is now traded at around $30.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 97,205 shares as of .

Blue Edge Capital, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $38.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 39,696 shares as of .

Blue Edge Capital, LLC initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $214.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 925 shares as of .

Blue Edge Capital, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $46.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,743 shares as of .

Blue Edge Capital, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $98.37 and $109.49, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $106.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 269,890 shares as of .

Blue Edge Capital, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $43.04 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 188,051 shares as of .

Blue Edge Capital, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 63,495 shares as of .