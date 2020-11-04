  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC Buys Ambev SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Infosys, OneConnect Financial Technology Co

November 04, 2020 | About: ABEV +0% ITUB +4.8% OCFT +8.85%

Investment company Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ambev SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Infosys, OneConnect Financial Technology Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seafarer+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC
  1. Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 3,375,000 shares, 33.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.77%
  2. Ambev SA (ABEV) - 14,224,000 shares, 23.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 7,874,000 shares, 22.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 95,000 shares, 20.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 78.41%
  5. OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (OCFT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: Ambev SA (ABEV)

Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ambev SA. The purchase prices were between $2.19 and $2.99, with an estimated average price of $2.51. The stock is now traded at around $2.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.29%. The holding were 14,224,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.67. The stock is now traded at around $4.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.71%. The holding were 7,874,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (OCFT)

Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.35 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $21.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

