Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC Buys Ambev SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Infosys, OneConnect Financial Technology Co

Investment company Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ambev SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Infosys, OneConnect Financial Technology Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC owns 4 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/seafarer+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC
- Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 3,375,000 shares, 33.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.77%
- Ambev SA (ABEV) - 14,224,000 shares, 23.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) - 7,874,000 shares, 22.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 95,000 shares, 20.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 78.41%
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (OCFT) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with ABEV. Click here to check it out.
- ABEV 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ABEV
- Peter Lynch Chart of ABEV
Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Ambev SA. The purchase prices were between $2.19 and $2.99, with an estimated average price of $2.51. The stock is now traded at around $2.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 23.29%. The holding were 14,224,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $3.89 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.67. The stock is now traded at around $4.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.71%. The holding were 7,874,000 shares as of .Sold Out: OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd (OCFT)
Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.35 and $26.99, with an estimated average price of $21.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Seafarer Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying