Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

November 04, 2020 | About: VGSH +0.06% AGG +0.67% EEM +3.14% XLE +0.14% VNQ +0.18% GVI +0.22% USIG +1.19%

Investment company Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc owns 16 stocks with a total value of $17 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TIAA ENDOWMENT & PHILANTHROPIC SERVICES, LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 12,020 shares, 23.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.98%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 15,179 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio.
  3. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 56,000 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio.
  4. American Express Co (AXP) - 17,190 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 19,372 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 93.12%
New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 10,350 shares as of .

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EEM)

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87.

Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE)

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ)

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (GVI)

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.03 and $118.01, with an estimated average price of $117.54.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.44 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of TIAA ENDOWMENT & PHILANTHROPIC SERVICES, LLC. Also check out:

