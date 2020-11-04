Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells SSGA SPDR S&P 500, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc owns 16 stocks with a total value of $17 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VGSH,

VGSH, Reduced Positions: SPY, EFA, IVV, IJH, IWM, PG, AXP, MMM, VTV,

SPY, EFA, IVV, IJH, IWM, PG, AXP, MMM, VTV, Sold Out: AGG, EEM, XLE, VNQ, GVI, USIG, DVY, BKLN, JNK, RWO, XOM,

For the details of TIAA ENDOWMENT & PHILANTHROPIC SERVICES, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tiaa+endowment+%26+philanthropic+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 12,020 shares, 23.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 91.98% ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 15,179 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 56,000 shares, 13.16% of the total portfolio. American Express Co (AXP) - 17,190 shares, 9.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% ISHARES TRUST (EFA) - 19,372 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 93.12%

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $62.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 10,350 shares as of .

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22.

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87.

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $29.95 and $38.58, with an estimated average price of $35.52.

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $76.31 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.3.

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $117.03 and $118.01, with an estimated average price of $117.54.

Tiaa Endowment & Philanthropic Services, Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $60.44 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.24.