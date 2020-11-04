Lyell Wealth Management, Lp Buys Mastercard Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Target Corp, Sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Intel Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Investment company Lyell Wealth Management, Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Target Corp, Slack Technologies Inc, ISHARES TRUST, sells Palo Alto Networks Inc, Intel Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Chevron Corp, Sonos Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lyell Wealth Management, Lp. As of 2020Q3, Lyell Wealth Management, Lp owns 129 stocks with a total value of $511 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 167,511 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,430 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Workday Inc (WDAY) - 76,130 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 15,586 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51% Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 31,557 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $307.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 11,089 shares as of .

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $111.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 32,864 shares as of .

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 117,487 shares as of .

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $40.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,650 shares as of .

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,953 shares as of .

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $112.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,230 shares as of .

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Target Corp by 832.56%. The purchase prices were between $117.7 and $157.42, with an estimated average price of $137.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 25,459 shares as of .

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 61.10%. The purchase prices were between $123.08 and $127.1, with an estimated average price of $125.6. The stock is now traded at around $125.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 65,228 shares as of .

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 1015.12%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $186.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,266 shares as of .

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 522.10%. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $79.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 25,649 shares as of .

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 25.83%. The purchase prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58. The stock is now traded at around $276.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,922 shares as of .

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 35.05%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $137.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,314 shares as of .

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $42.89 and $78.9, with an estimated average price of $59.87.

Lyell Wealth Management, Lp sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.