Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. Buys ISHARES INC, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Investment company Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES INC, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, FIRST TR EXCH ALPH, sells SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. owns 327 stocks with a total value of $396 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IEMG, SPLG, XLRE, FDT, QTEC, FTCS, DGRW, FTSM, FDM, ADBE, FEM, GWX, SLYV, VCR, EEM, XLK, FRI, VOT, DBA, SPIP, FSK, PHYS, FSKR, GOVT, SPTM, JKH, LQD, DEM, FMB, FXH, GUNR, ZM, SPSM, IGSB, CRM, BIV, ANGL, ACN, DLS, ESGU, IHI, FDX, BSV, AOM, SPYV, LOW, IDXX, SPAB, SPMD, IEFA, ROM, ITW, SCHF, SLV, GSLC, GD, HYG, MS, PZZA, DES, RLI, ARKG, MRNA, DOCU, DG, NKE, TMO, UHAL, ARKW, EXPE, ETJ, PSLV, HBAN, TLSA, SENS,
- Added Positions: SPY, FVD, CORP, AGG, SCHD, IWF, VIG, TIP, FIXD, SCHR, RSP, VV, SCHM, SCHG, VEU, ACWV, GLD, SCHA, VXX, MUB, VUG, LMBS, QQQ, EFAV, T, SCHX, DLN, BKLN, CWB, CME, SHY, VBK, VYM, IVV, SCHP, VGT, VHT, CSCO, V, TSLA, ARKK, XLB, VOO, AAPL, PFE, VZ, USMV, VBR, AMZN, WMT, FB, DGRO, SCHB, SCHE, VO, VTI, VTIP, GS, QCOM, SBUX, VB, VEA, VOE, XLU, ABT, BA, CAT, RTX, WBA, WFC, AVGO, ITOT, SCZ, BMY, CVX, KO, XOM, HD, PEP, TEVA, BUD, BABA, AOR, BLV, PZA, SCHO, VXF, MO, AMRN, BAC, DUK, LLY, EXC, NEE, F, GOOGL, IBM, ISRG, JPM, MRK, PFG, PG, RDS.A, SO, TGT, RIG, UPS, UNH, JPC, ETG, HTD, KW, DNKN, ABBV, IJH, JPST, MTUM, PGX, QUAL, SPLV, SPSB, XLC, XLE, AMGN, ARCC, BP, CLX, FITB, HUM, MGM, NYCB, UNP, WM, OPK, DNP, PDT, ACRX, GWGH, SHOP, PYPL, FDN, HYMB, PHB, SPYG, VWO, XLF,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, VCSH, XLV, MINT, MCD, INTC, GSY, IAU, CVS, BRK.B, XMLV, GOOG, GDX, NOBL, MSFT, COST, MU, JNJ, TLT, AINV, NEXA, SPDW, SDY, SPHD, JNK, IJT, IGIB, UBER, TNDM, DE, GILD, NFLX, MMM, AMD, XLY, SPEM, NVDA, RDS.B, TRVN, OFS, JD, BGX, SQ, VRSK, TWLO, HTA, PCI, VNQ, GE, GPC, LMT, ORCL, O, IWB, MYD, MA, HYD, HACK, BKCC, TWO,
- Sold Out: ELR, FS5A, DTD, C, MMP, EMM, KSS, SHM, PSX, SHV, KMI, AIF, ET, RDI, ONVO,
For the details of Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ausdal+financial+partners%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 105,608 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.29%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 51,545 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.49%
- ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 157,097 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 210,143 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 33,734 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.12%
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $56.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 157,097 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $40.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 210,143 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLRE)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $37.14, with an estimated average price of $35.65. The stock is now traded at around $35.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 159,640 shares as of .New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH ALPH (FDT)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH ALPH. The purchase prices were between $47.12 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.11. The stock is now traded at around $50.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 67,869 shares as of .New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd (QTEC)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Index Fd. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $126.83, with an estimated average price of $115.43. The stock is now traded at around $123.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 18,791 shares as of .New Purchase: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.76 and $66.41, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $64.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 32,666 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 82.12%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $343.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 33,734 shares as of .Added: FIRST TST VALUE LI (FVD)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in FIRST TST VALUE LI by 230.65%. The purchase prices were between $29.69 and $32.68, with an estimated average price of $31.53. The stock is now traded at around $32.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 145,448 shares as of .Added: PIMCO ETF TRUST (CORP)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 76.19%. The purchase prices were between $113.71 and $117.5, with an estimated average price of $115.33. The stock is now traded at around $115.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 53,281 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 78.42%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 48,121 shares as of .Added: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 55.63%. The purchase prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18. The stock is now traded at around $57.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 109,153 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWF)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 20.49%. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $223.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 51,545 shares as of .Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FS5A)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.Sold Out: WISDOMTREE TRUST (DTD)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $88.26 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $93.4.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.Sold Out: SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet (EMM)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Ausdal Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61.
