Derby & Company, Inc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, Marathon Petroleum Corp

Investment company Derby & Company, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF, Marathon Petroleum Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Derby & Company, Inc. As of 2020Q3, Derby & Company, Inc owns 66 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWN, BKLN, EFV, IDV, LQD, HON, BRK.B, GOOGL,

IWN, BKLN, EFV, IDV, LQD, HON, BRK.B, GOOGL, Added Positions: SUB, SHM, BND, AGG, VTV, VFH, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, PXH, SPY, HD, PYPL, CAT, DHR, DIS,

SUB, SHM, BND, AGG, VTV, VFH, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, PXH, SPY, HD, PYPL, CAT, DHR, DIS, Reduced Positions: GBDC, MUB, HDV, VTEB, AVGO, SDY, TFI, VYM, REZ, VEU, XLU,

GBDC, MUB, HDV, VTEB, AVGO, SDY, TFI, VYM, REZ, VEU, XLU, Sold Out: SLYV, PID, MPC,

VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 387,378 shares, 14.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 302,330 shares, 13.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 223,991 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 265,438 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55% ISHARES TRUST (IWV) - 138,569 shares, 7.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%

Derby & Company, Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $106.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 86,394 shares as of .

Derby & Company, Inc initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $21.12 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $21.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 165,511 shares as of .

Derby & Company, Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $39.83 and $42.77, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $40.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 82,514 shares as of .

Derby & Company, Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 30,248 shares as of .

Derby & Company, Inc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3. The stock is now traded at around $136.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,987 shares as of .

Derby & Company, Inc initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $178.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,371 shares as of .

Derby & Company, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 32.11%. The purchase prices were between $107.69 and $108.53, with an estimated average price of $108.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 147,415 shares as of .

Derby & Company, Inc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 27.71%. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 157,253 shares as of .

Derby & Company, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 218.60%. The purchase prices were between $87.74 and $89.17, with an estimated average price of $88.35. The stock is now traded at around $88.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 22,194 shares as of .

Derby & Company, Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3241.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 170 shares as of .

Derby & Company, Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.14%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,384 shares as of .

Derby & Company, Inc sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $46.51 and $54.78, with an estimated average price of $51.29.

Derby & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $12.12 and $13.53, with an estimated average price of $12.95.

Derby & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $28.62 and $39.91, with an estimated average price of $35.13.