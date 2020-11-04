Fft Wealth Management Llc Buys ALPS ETF TRUST, Apple Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI

Investment company Fft Wealth Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys ALPS ETF TRUST, Apple Inc, Mastercard Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, sells ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fft Wealth Management Llc. As of 2020Q3, Fft Wealth Management Llc owns 24 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 176,470 shares, 26.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 234,858 shares, 19.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.58% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 85,836 shares, 12.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 60.46% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 346,749 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 292,168 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.03%

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $114.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $307.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of .

Fft Wealth Management Llc initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $295.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of .

Fft Wealth Management Llc added to a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST by 49.84%. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 474,014 shares as of .

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45.

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The sale prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74.

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $47.24 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.6.

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $29.04 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $29.91.

Fft Wealth Management Llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66.