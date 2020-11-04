Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Nike Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES INC

Investment company Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES INC, Chevron Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC owns 103 stocks with a total value of $212 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NKE, TSM, WST,

NKE, TSM, WST, Added Positions: SPYV, SPYG, SPMD, SPSM, BTZ, BIT, SRLN, FFA, NFJ, AVK, FLOT, IJR, DGRO, FPE, VBR, VOE, VOT, BLW, IJS, ACRX, BCX, VNQ, F, IFGL, ETY, DXCM,

SPYV, SPYG, SPMD, SPSM, BTZ, BIT, SRLN, FFA, NFJ, AVK, FLOT, IJR, DGRO, FPE, VBR, VOE, VOT, BLW, IJS, ACRX, BCX, VNQ, F, IFGL, ETY, DXCM, Reduced Positions: IGSB, SCZ, AAPL, MUI, MFM, AFB, UNP, IGR, FB, BRK.B, XOM, HD, INTC, NEA, IJT,

IGSB, SCZ, AAPL, MUI, MFM, AFB, UNP, IGR, FB, BRK.B, XOM, HD, INTC, NEA, IJT, Sold Out: VOO, VB, EEMV, CVX, GILD, CCF, GE,

SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 616,788 shares, 8.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPSM) - 497,339 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 265,906 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYV) - 364,459 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.59% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 83,552 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $89.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,274 shares as of .

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $127.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.99 and $288.02, with an estimated average price of $264.1. The stock is now traded at around $289.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc by 38.46%. The purchase prices were between $1.01 and $1.81, with an estimated average price of $1.24. The stock is now traded at around $1.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 36,000 shares as of .

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $55.21.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Chase Corp. The sale prices were between $93.5 and $110.27, with an estimated average price of $101.63.