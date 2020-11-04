Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) Chairman, President & CEO Michael F Mahoney Sold $9.1 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Boston Scientific Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael F Mahoney (insider trades) sold 259,207 shares of BSX on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $35.06 a share. The total sale was $9.1 million.

Boston Scientific Corp is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of medical devices. The firm markets its devices to health-care professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales. Boston Scientific Corp has a market cap of $50.49 billion; its shares were traded at around $35.29 with a P/E ratio of 13.50 and P/S ratio of 4.93. Boston Scientific Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 47.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Boston Scientific Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Michael F Mahoney sold 259,207 shares of BSX stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $35.06. The price of the stock has increased by 0.66% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BSX, click here