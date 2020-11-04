Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Chairman & CEO Marc N Casper Sold $7.3 million of Shares

Chairman & CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Marc N Casper (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of TMO on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $484.09 a share. The total sale was $7.3 million.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc is a healthcare company. It offers analytical instruments, laboratory equipment, software, services, consumables, reagents and chemicals. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a market cap of $202.52 billion; its shares were traded at around $510.97 with a P/E ratio of 41.90 and P/S ratio of 7.16. The dividend yield of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc stocks is 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO Marc N Casper sold 15,000 shares of TMO stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $484.09. The price of the stock has increased by 5.55% since.

Chairman & CEO Marc N Casper sold 20,000 shares of TMO stock on 10/27/2020 at the average price of $483.88. The price of the stock has increased by 5.6% since.

