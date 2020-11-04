  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Incyte Corp (INCY) EVP & General Manager US Barry P Flannelly Sold $1.7 million of Shares

November 04, 2020 | About: INCY +7.37%

EVP & General Manager US of Incyte Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Barry P Flannelly (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of INCY on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $86.6 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Incyte Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics. Its product JAKAFI, a JAK1 and JAK2 inhibitor is used for treatment of patients with intermediate or high risk myelofibrosis. Incyte Corp has a market cap of $19.95 billion; its shares were traded at around $91.21 with and P/S ratio of 8.35. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Incyte Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP & General Manager US Barry P Flannelly sold 20,000 shares of INCY stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $86.6. The price of the stock has increased by 5.32% since.
  • EVP & General Counsel Maria E Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of INCY stock on 10/09/2020 at the average price of $95. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.99% since.
  • EVP & Chief Scientific Officer Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of INCY stock on 10/06/2020 at the average price of $91.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.83% since.

For the complete insider trading history of INCY, click here

.

