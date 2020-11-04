Cargurus Inc (CARG) CEO and Chairman Langley Steinert Sold $540,769 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Cargurus Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Langley Steinert (insider trades) sold 25,986 shares of CARG on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $20.81 a share. The total sale was $540,769.

CarGurus Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. It operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. CarGurus Inc has a market cap of $2.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.58 with a P/E ratio of 56.79 and P/S ratio of 4.37.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $20.81. The price of the stock has increased by 3.7% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of CARG stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $20.24. The price of the stock has increased by 6.62% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $20.32. The price of the stock has increased by 6.2% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $21.14. The price of the stock has increased by 2.08% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $20.59. The price of the stock has increased by 4.81% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CARG, click here