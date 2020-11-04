Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) EVP & CFO Donald Allan Sold $6.6 million of Shares

EVP & CFO of Stanley Black & Decker Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Donald Allan (insider trades) sold 39,483 shares of SWK on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $167.48 a share. The total sale was $6.6 million.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc provides hand tools, power tools and accessories, mechanical access solutions, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems and products for various industrial applications. Stanley Black & Decker Inc has a market cap of $28.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $175.60 with a P/E ratio of 28.49 and P/S ratio of 1.95. The dividend yield of Stanley Black & Decker Inc stocks is 1.59%. Stanley Black & Decker Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Stanley Black & Decker Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP & CFO Donald Allan sold 39,483 shares of SWK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $167.48. The price of the stock has increased by 4.85% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, General Counsel & Sec'y Janet Link sold 1,928 shares of SWK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $168.52. The price of the stock has increased by 4.2% since.

President, Stanley Security Robert H Raff Jr sold 3,032 shares of SWK stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $176.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.63% since.

