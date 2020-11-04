Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) Chairman, CEO and President Jeffrey P Bezos Sold $464.5 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO and President of Amazon.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey P Bezos (insider trades) sold 156,352 shares of AMZN on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $2970.79 a share. The total sale was $464.5 million.

Amazon.com Inc is an online retailer. The Company sells its products through the website which provides services, such as advertising services and co-branded credit card agreements. It also offers electronic devices like Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets. Amazon.com Inc has a market cap of $1626.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $3241.16 with a P/E ratio of 94.91 and P/S ratio of 4.75. Amazon.com Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 37.10% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Amazon.com Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Amazon.com Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO and President, 10% Owner Jeffrey P Bezos sold 100,809 shares of AMZN stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $3028.69. The price of the stock has increased by 7.02% since.

Chairman, CEO and President, 10% Owner Jeffrey P Bezos sold 460 shares of AMZN stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $3074.94. The price of the stock has increased by 5.41% since.

Chairman, CEO and President, 10% Owner Jeffrey P Bezos sold 352,307 shares of AMZN stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $3057.29. The price of the stock has increased by 6.01% since.

Chairman, CEO and President, 10% Owner Jeffrey P Bezos sold 72,076 shares of AMZN stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $3027.94. The price of the stock has increased by 7.04% since.

Chairman, CEO and President, 10% Owner Jeffrey P Bezos sold 77,936 shares of AMZN stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $3036.71. The price of the stock has increased by 6.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of AMZN stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $3061.74. The price of the stock has increased by 5.86% since.

