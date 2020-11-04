Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $604,902 of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 8,893 shares of MRNA on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $68.02 a share. The total sale was $604,902.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $27.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.81 with and P/S ratio of 109.07. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Moderna Inc. .

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 8,893 shares of MRNA stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $68.02. The price of the stock has increased by 2.63% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $68.36. The price of the stock has increased by 2.12% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $68.56. The price of the stock has increased by 1.82% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $70.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.29% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $69.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.09% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $67.39. The price of the stock has increased by 3.59% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $67.17. The price of the stock has increased by 3.93% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $70. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.27% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $70.01. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.29% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of MRNA stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $70.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.5% since.

