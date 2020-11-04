Anthem Inc (ANTM) EVP & General Counsel Thomas C Zielinski Sold $2.7 million of Shares

EVP & General Counsel of Anthem Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas C Zielinski (insider trades) sold 9,175 shares of ANTM on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $292.2 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Anthem Inc is a health benefits company offering a network-based managed care plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its business segments are Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. Anthem Inc has a market cap of $81.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $327.86 with a P/E ratio of 16.95 and P/S ratio of 0.70. The dividend yield of Anthem Inc stocks is 1.11%. Anthem Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Anthem Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & General Counsel Thomas C Zielinski sold 9,175 shares of ANTM stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $292.2. The price of the stock has increased by 12.2% since.

EVP & President, Commercial Peter D Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of ANTM stock on 10/15/2020 at the average price of $291.95. The price of the stock has increased by 12.3% since.

EVP & President, Commercial Peter D Haytaian sold 1,167 shares of ANTM stock on 10/09/2020 at the average price of $295. The price of the stock has increased by 11.14% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ANTM, click here