Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) President & CEO Patrick Pacious Sold $3.2 million of Shares

President & CEO of Choice Hotels International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Pacious (insider trades) sold 34,934 shares of CHH on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $90.2 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Choice Hotels International Inc is a hotel franchisor. Its lodging properties include Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites. Choice Hotels International Inc has a market cap of $5.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $92.19 with a P/E ratio of 30.12 and P/S ratio of 5.41. The dividend yield of Choice Hotels International Inc stocks is 0.72%. Choice Hotels International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Choice Hotels International Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Choice Hotels International Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of CHH stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $90.27. The price of the stock has increased by 2.13% since.

