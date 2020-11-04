American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) Chairman, CEO & President Ernest S Rady Bought $3.8 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO & President of American Assets Trust Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ernest S Rady (insider trades) bought 175,739 shares of AAT on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $21.64 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $3.8 million.

American Assets Trust Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company mainly invests in, operates, and develops retail, office, residential, and mixed-use properties in California, Oregon, and Hawaii. American Assets Trust Inc has a market cap of $1.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $21.48 with a P/E ratio of 34.09 and P/S ratio of 4.51. The dividend yield of American Assets Trust Inc stocks is 4.89%. American Assets Trust Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated American Assets Trust Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with American Assets Trust Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

