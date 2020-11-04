Graco Inc (GGG) President and CEO Patrick J Mchale Sold $22.9 million of Shares

President and CEO of Graco Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick J Mchale (insider trades) sold 364,482 shares of GGG on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $62.9 a share. The total sale was $22.9 million.

Graco Inc is engaged in the equipment manufacturing business. Its products include systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. Graco Inc has a market cap of $10.76 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.22 with a P/E ratio of 36.91 and P/S ratio of 6.93. The dividend yield of Graco Inc stocks is 1.08%. Graco Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.30% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Patrick J Mchale sold 6,420 shares of GGG stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $62.02. The price of the stock has increased by 3.55% since.

President and CEO Patrick J Mchale sold 224,907 shares of GGG stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $62.83. The price of the stock has increased by 2.21% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of GGG stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $64.16. The price of the stock has increased by 0.09% since.

Director Jody H Feragen sold 7,592 shares of GGG stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $63.31. The price of the stock has increased by 1.44% since.

Director Lee R Mitau sold 21,300 shares of GGG stock on 10/26/2020 at the average price of $63.77. The price of the stock has increased by 0.71% since.

President, Asia Pacific Brian J Zumbolo sold 54,000 shares of GGG stock on 10/16/2020 at the average price of $66. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.7% since.

Executive Vice President Karen Park Gallivan sold 798 shares of GGG stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.2% since.

