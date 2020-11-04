  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (LECO) Chairman, President and CEO Christopher L Mapes Sold $5 million of Shares

November 04, 2020 | About: LECO -4.69%

Chairman, President and CEO of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher L Mapes (insider trades) sold 47,480 shares of LECO on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $104.55 a share. The total sale was $5 million.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., manufactures welding, cutting and brazing products. Its welding product includes arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc has a market cap of $6.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $102.79 with a P/E ratio of 30.58 and P/S ratio of 2.30. The dividend yield of Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc stocks is 1.91%. Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 11.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, President and CEO Christopher L Mapes sold 47,480 shares of LECO stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $104.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.68% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LECO, click here

.

