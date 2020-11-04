Exlservice Holdings Inc (EXLS) CEO & Vice Chairman Rohit Kapoor Sold $627,912 of Shares

CEO & Vice Chairman of Exlservice Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rohit Kapoor (insider trades) sold 8,160 shares of EXLS on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $76.95 a share. The total sale was $627,912.

ExlService Holdings Inc is an operations management and analytics company. It helps businesses enhance growth and profitability. The company's operating business segments are Operations Management, and Analytics. ExlService Holdings Inc has a market cap of $2.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $79.37 with a P/E ratio of 34.95 and P/S ratio of 2.84. ExlService Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 12.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated ExlService Holdings Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ExlService Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Vice Chairman Rohit Kapoor sold 8,160 shares of EXLS stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $76.95. The price of the stock has increased by 3.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP & Head of Outsourcing. Vikas Bhalla sold 2,000 shares of EXLS stock on 10/09/2020 at the average price of $69.9. The price of the stock has increased by 13.55% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EXLS, click here