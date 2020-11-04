New Relic Inc (NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne Sold $2.1 million of Shares

CEO of New Relic Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lewis Cirne (insider trades) sold 35,500 shares of NEWR on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $58.92 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

New Relic Inc is a software-as-a-service provider of software analytics products which allow users to monitor software performance with .NET, Java, JavaScript, Node.js, PHP, Python, and Ruby applications deployed in a cloud or in a data center. New Relic Inc has a market cap of $3.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $63.15 with and P/S ratio of 6.01. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with New Relic Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

