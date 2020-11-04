  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) CFO Allen Shim Sold $715,525 of Shares

November 04, 2020 | About: WORK +2.96%

CFO of Slack Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Allen Shim (insider trades) sold 28,439 shares of WORK on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $25.16 a share. The total sale was $715,525.

Slack Technologies Inc has a market cap of $14.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $26.13 with and P/S ratio of 18.88. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Slack Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 50,000 shares of WORK stock on 10/07/2020 at the average price of $30.03. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.99% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Allen Shim sold 28,439 shares of WORK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $25.16. The price of the stock has increased by 3.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Accounting Officer Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of WORK stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $25.17. The price of the stock has increased by 3.81% since.
  • Sr VP Sales, Customer Success Robert Frati sold 12,449 shares of WORK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $25.16. The price of the stock has increased by 3.86% since.
  • General Counsel and Secretary David Schellhase sold 3,347 shares of WORK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $25.16. The price of the stock has increased by 3.86% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer Cal Henderson sold 6,024 shares of WORK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $25.16. The price of the stock has increased by 3.86% since.
  • Sr VP Sales, Customer Success Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of WORK stock on 10/23/2020 at the average price of $28.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.86% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WORK, click here

.

