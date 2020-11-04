  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Winmark Corp (WINA) CFO Anthony D Ishaug Sold $1.3 million of Shares

November 04, 2020 | About: WINA -2%

CFO of Winmark Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony D Ishaug (insider trades) sold 7,520 shares of WINA on 11/03/2020 at an average price of $173.76 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Winmark Corp is a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade and consign merchandise. Additionally, it operates a small-ticket financing business. Winmark Corp has a market cap of $636.600 million; its shares were traded at around $170.20 with a P/E ratio of 22.08 and P/S ratio of 9.94. The dividend yield of Winmark Corp stocks is 0.47%. Winmark Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Winmark Corp the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Brett D Heffes sold 9,800 shares of WINA stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $173.11. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.68% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Anthony D Ishaug sold 7,520 shares of WINA stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $173.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Paul C Reyelts sold 738 shares of WINA stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $171.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.51% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WINA, click here

.

