Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) EVP, GC & Chief Admin Officer Mark S. Hacker Sold $9.7 million of Shares

EVP, GC & Chief Admin Officer of Motorola Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark S. Hacker (insider trades) sold 60,160 shares of MSI on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $162 a share. The total sale was $9.7 million.

Motorola Solutions Inc is a communications equipment manufacturer. It provides communications infrastructure, devices such as two-way portable radios, and an array of communications network management and support services. Motorola Solutions Inc has a market cap of $27.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $160.33 with a P/E ratio of 35.89 and P/S ratio of 3.74. The dividend yield of Motorola Solutions Inc stocks is 1.62%.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CVP and CAO Daniel G Pekofske sold 2,694 shares of MSI stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $163.37. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.86% since.

EVP, GC & Chief Admin Officer Mark S. Hacker sold 60,160 shares of MSI stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $162. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since.

EVP, Products & Sales John P Molloy sold 11,975 shares of MSI stock on 10/09/2020 at the average price of $165. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.83% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MSI, click here