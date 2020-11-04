  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
International Money Express Inc (IMXI) CEO, President & Chairman Robert Lisy Sold $1.6 million of Shares

November 04, 2020

CEO, President & Chairman of International Money Express Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert Lisy (insider trades) sold 125,000 shares of IMXI on 11/04/2020 at an average price of $12.76 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

International Money Express Inc has a market cap of $596.010 million; its shares were traded at around $15.66 with a P/E ratio of 24.63 and P/S ratio of 1.80.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO, President & Chairman Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of IMXI stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $12.76. The price of the stock has increased by 22.73% since.

