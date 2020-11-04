Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) CFO, SVP Kenneth Stillwell Sold $648,269 of Shares

CFO, SVP of Pegasystems Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kenneth Stillwell (insider trades) sold 5,505 shares of PEGA on 11/02/2020 at an average price of $117.76 a share. The total sale was $648,269.

Pegasystems Inc. develops, market, and license software and also provides implementation, consulting, training, and technical support services to help its customers maximize the business value from the use of the company's software. Pegasystems Inc has a market cap of $9.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $121.22 with and P/S ratio of 9.73. The dividend yield of Pegasystems Inc stocks is 0.10%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Pegasystems Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO, SVP Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,505 shares of PEGA stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $117.76. The price of the stock has increased by 2.94% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Global Customer Success Leon Trefler sold 654 shares of PEGA stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $116.17. The price of the stock has increased by 4.35% since.

